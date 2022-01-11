Uganda: 15 Members of New Rebel Group Charged Before Army Court, Remanded

A total of 15 members of the new rebel group targeting police posts to rob guns have been arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye and charged with several offences related to rebel activities.

Members of the Uganda Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), a new rebel group recently attacked several police posts in Kassanda and Mityana killing four police officers and robbing their guns.

They also raided a Local Defence Unit personnel, injured him and robbed his gun.

On Monday, 15 members of the group were arraigned before the army court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti and several charges related to treachery contrary to section 129(a) of the UPDF Act 2005, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act and aggravated robbery contrary to sections 285 and 286(2) of the Penal Code Act read to them.

"The accused and others still at large between November and December 2021 in diverse places in Mityana, Kiboga and Wakiso districts as agents of Uganda National Coalition Forces for Change , a force engaging in war-like activities against the government of Uganda recruited people and attacked security posts for purposes prejudicial to the security of Uganda," the army prosecutor said as he read the charges.

They are also accused to killing several police officers and robbing their guns.

The group was also charged with unlawful possession of two hand grenades which are ammunitions and a monopoly of the defence forces contrary to section 3(1) (2) (a) of the Firearms Act.

The accused denied the charges but the prosecutor told court that investigations are almost complete.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti adjourned the case to January, 24,2022 for mention and remanded to Kitalya government prison until then.

Suspects

The suspects included Stuart Lugendo Savio Paul, Julius Mulinda, Muhammad Nyanzi Moshi Makumbi,Kizito alias commander muto, Godfrey Agodri alias Walker Ramathan, Paul Iyamuremye, Alex Bogere, Bob Robert Ssenyonga, John Masembe, Faizo Miti, Hakim Ssenyonjo, Sylvester Matovu, Derick Kavuma , Tonny Ssekayombya and Ssengonzi Lwanga Sam.