Uganda: Traffic Police to Start Spot Road Checks for Vaccination Cards

Traffic Police has announced that it is soon mounting spot checks on various roads around the country to check for vaccination cards and adherence to other Covid Standard Operating Procedures for drivers, conductors, passengers and other road users.

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala last week said Traffic Police officers have been directed to stop vehicles and ask vaccination cards from the occupants and that they are free to order everyone in the vehicle out.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima said the operations are soon starting to checks for vaccination cards.

"To avoid inconveniences, all passenger service vehicle crew members including drivers and conductors are reminded to carry their vaccination cars and to advise their passengers to observe Covid SOPs by wearing their facemasks at all times because the traffic police will be conducting spot checks for Covid SOPs,"Nampiima said.

Gen Katumba last week said that since it might be a bid difficult to detect forged vaccination cards especially by operators, police will strictly enforce wearing of face masks by passengers especially in public transport means.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday however said soon police would start using the online system by the Ministry of Health to help detect forged Covid certificates.