Kenya: Senate Committee to Conduct 14-Day Public Participation On Political Parties Amendment Bill

11 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Senate's Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee is set to conduct a fourteen-day public participation exercise on the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill.

This is after it was formally tabled before the house for the first reading where Minority Leader James Orengo assured of a comprehensive debate before a vote is taken.

"Mr Speaker may not be able to speak on a matter that may attract debate, but I think under your leadership, there was direction that this bill be discussed, comprehensively, thoroughly and robustly. That is the way the Senate should go," he stated.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen, Samson Cherargei and Moses Wetangula also assured that the Bill will be debated freely and fairly devoid of chaos.

The Bill was last week passed by the National Assembly during an acrimonious sitting that was characterized by fist fights.

