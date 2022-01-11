South Africa: Motshekga to Outline Plans for 2022 School Year

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will today hold a media briefing on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Schools are set to reopen from Wednesday, 12 January.

The briefing is scheduled to take place from 10:00 at the Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, in Tshwane.

Members of the media may view the briefing via live stream on the South African Government and Department of Basic Education social media channels.

Government is ready to receive millions of learners for the 2022 academic year, as learners across the country will report for the start of the new school year between 12 and 17 January.

Pupils in inland provinces are expected to return to school on Wednesday, while schools in coastal areas will only resume a week later.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said government is committed to every learner receiving the best possible education.

"We call on families to assist learners by providing support systems. It is essential that we encourage learners and instil in them the importance of education," the GCIS said.

Government has called on everyone to play their part to ensure the safety of learners and educators in schools.

"COVID-19 is still with us. Vaccination remains our best defence and we urge all learners aged 12 and older to vaccinate as soon as possible. Wearing of masks remains mandatory and all learners, teachers and other school staff must continue to do so. Together, we can make our schools safer for all," the GCIS said.