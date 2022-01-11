Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed - 'Those Who Were Put Under House Arrest Were Supposed to Be in Prison'

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed considered, on Monday, that "those who were put under house arrest were supposed to be in prison", pointing to the existence of documents that prove their involvement in many crimes, including the falsification of passports and the granting of travel documents to individuals suspected of terrorism."

"No one has been imprisoned for his opinion or for a position he expressed," the head of state said during his meeting Monday evening at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane.

Regarding the controversy that erupted over "interference in the judiciary and the reform of the judicial system, President Kaïs Saïed said that the case does not concern judges and the judiciary, but rather, the independence of justice because the claims of the Tunisian people in terms of justice and freedom can only be achieved with an independent judiciary," according to his words.

Referring to the prosecution of several leaders of political parties on the basis of abuses and violations mentioned by the Court of Auditors in its report on the 2019 elections, Kaïs Saïed affirmed that "it does not target anyone, but the documents that condemn them are there, and there are betrayals, links and funding from abroad...

"Some Western capitals, under the influence of financial circles, suggest that Tunisia does not respect the law," he said in a video posted on the portal of the Presidency.

On another note, the head of state said that electronic consultation is not a novelty. It has been adopted in Latin American countries, he said, recalling at the same time the text developed in Tunisia on the regulation of public consultations.

On this occasion, he praised the efforts made by the government to prepare this consultation, adding that it is a tool to learn about the aspirations and prevailing opinions on various topics, according to new visions and methods.

Referring to the issue of speculation, President Kaïs Saïed stressed the need to issue a decree providing for a prison sentence for speculators.