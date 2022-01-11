Egypt's First Lady Expresses Pleasure At the Return of the World Youth to Meet

11 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

I feel happy and proud for the return of the world youth to meet and share views and experiences during the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum, which is considered as a global platform to discuss challenges and issues facing the world today.

This unique edition demonstrates the youth's ability to challenge all impediments.

I wish the participants and the organizing committee all success and the World Youth Forum to always be a bridge for communication and a model for tolerance, co-existence and acceptance of the other.

