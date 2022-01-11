Egypt: President El-Sisi,the First Lady Attend the Opening of the World Youth Theatre

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse Entissar El Sisi attended on Monday 10/1/2022 the opening ceremony of the World Youth Theatre in Sharm El Sheikh.

The ceremony took place on the fringe of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, which kicked off earlier today in the Red Sea resort city under the aegis of President Sisi.

The forum is held under the theme of 'Back Together', with the participation of young people from 196 countries. It will last until January 13.

The ceremony included a smorgasbord of art shows aimed at shedding light on young talents from all over the world.

The event has also witnessed the first theatrical show about the coronavirus pandemic, with the participation of young people from 14 nationalities from around the globe. It was directed by the Egyptian theatre director Khaled Galal.

MENA