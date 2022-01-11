Egypt: President El-Sisi,the First Lady Attend the Opening of the World Youth Theatre

11 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse Entissar El Sisi attended on Monday 10/1/2022 the opening ceremony of the World Youth Theatre in Sharm El Sheikh.

The ceremony took place on the fringe of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, which kicked off earlier today in the Red Sea resort city under the aegis of President Sisi.

The forum is held under the theme of 'Back Together', with the participation of young people from 196 countries. It will last until January 13.

The ceremony included a smorgasbord of art shows aimed at shedding light on young talents from all over the world.

The event has also witnessed the first theatrical show about the coronavirus pandemic, with the participation of young people from 14 nationalities from around the globe. It was directed by the Egyptian theatre director Khaled Galal.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X