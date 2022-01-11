Egypt's Consul in Chicago Honors Egyptian Scientist Specialized in Fire Containment

Egypt's Consul General in Chicago Ambassador Sameh Abul Enien held a ceremony in honor of Egyptian scientist Khaled Mohamed Heyza, the international expert in securing facilities against fires.

In statements to MENA correspondent in Washington, Ambassador Abul Enien said the Egyptian scientist is one of the most renowned international experts in the International Firestop Council (IFC) which is based in Chicago City, Illinois state, praising his international expertise in the fire containment techniques which is a very vital specialization for Egypt.

IFC aims to safeguard public health and safety by addressing conditions hazardous to life and property from fire, explosion, the handling or use of hazardous materials, and the use and occupancy of buildings and premises.

It establishes minimum regulations for fire prevention and fire protection systems.

Heyza was graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Zaqaziq University, in 1989 and has made specialized researches and applied research papers in the techniques of protecting facilities against fire in the Arab countries and the US.

He received his masters and doctorate degrees from Zaqaziq University and was appointed as a professor of structural engineering in the Faculty of Engineering, Menufiya University.

He was nominated for several rewards in recognition of his contribution to this field.

The Egyptian scientist has issued a book in 2013 on the fire containment science in which he tackled that design of cement blocks should be safe against fires.

Heyza's research papers have also been a great contributor to outlining the so-called International Fire Code which is the largest provider of model codes, custom codes and standards used worldwide to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures to resist fires.