Egypt Reports 915 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Monday10/1/2021 that 951 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 393,808.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 31 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,995.

As many as 907 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 328,051 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA