Egypt: Jordan's CP - World Youth Forum Important for Exchanging Visions, Ideas

Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II expressed pleasure at participating in the World Youth Forum, lauding President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative to organize the event.

In statements on Monday 10/1/2022, the crown prince described the forum as "important" as it brings together youth, decision-makers and intellectuals with a view to exchanging visions and ideas on many issues and topics of importance.

On his official Instagram account, Prince Al Hussein published a photo op of him along with President Sisi during the opening of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, which is held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh on January 10-13.