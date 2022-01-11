Egypt: Jordan's CP - World Youth Forum Important for Exchanging Visions, Ideas

11 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II expressed pleasure at participating in the World Youth Forum, lauding President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative to organize the event.

In statements on Monday 10/1/2022, the crown prince described the forum as "important" as it brings together youth, decision-makers and intellectuals with a view to exchanging visions and ideas on many issues and topics of importance.

On his official Instagram account, Prince Al Hussein published a photo op of him along with President Sisi during the opening of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, which is held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh on January 10-13.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X