Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Zemura Set to Join Warriors Squad in Cameroon

11 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura is set to join the Warriors camp in Cameroon tomorrow for the remaining two games of the 2021 AFCON tournament.

Zemura missed the heartbreaking 0-1 defeat to Senegal in the opening Group B match yesterday after he was caught up in a Covid-19 outbreak at his English Championship side, AFC Bournemouth.

ZIFA have confirmed that the highly-rated utility player was cleared by his club to travel.

"Jordan Zemura arrives in Cameroon tonight (Tuesday). He is expected in Bana tomorrow. The Warrior delayed joining the team due to COVID-19 related issues," said ZIFA in a statement.

Zemura is likely to play a big part in Friday's encounter against Malawi and then Guinea next Tuesday as Zimbabwe hunt for points to help them progress from the group stage for the first time.

"Can't wait to join the boys, and represent my Zimbabwe. Two important games to get out the group everything is possible," tweeted Zemura.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X