Kenya Power Says Nationwide Outage Caused By Collapse of One Its Towers

Nairobi — Kenya Power says the nationwide power outage has been occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakkasi transmission line at 10.45 am this morning," KPLC said.

In a statement, the firm said its engineers are conducting repairs on the power line in a bid to restore the electricity supply.

"An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course, we wish to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused," the firm said in a statement.

Kenyans on social media have already decried the power cut saying it's a huge inconvenience to their businesses.

Why is Kenya Power inconveniencing Kenyans and their businesses? Who is behind the sabotage? This is not acceptable. I'm called by several businesses, including hospitals that are really being affected.

-- Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) January 11, 2022

Black outs are becoming the order of the day. What's happening at Kenya Power (KPLC)!?

-- Masta (@abuyamasta) January 11, 2022

Kenya power should compensate consumers for financial losses, equipment damage, physical injuries and death due to these frequent blackouts. It's also a good idea that KDF takes over KPLC. These power outages are a punishment to poor Kenyans who can't afford stand-by generators.

-- Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) January 11, 2022