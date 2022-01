Nairobi — Kenya Power says the nationwide power outage has been occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

In a statement, the firm said its engineers are conducting repairs on the power line in a bid to restore the electricity supply.

"An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course, we wish to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused," it stated.

More to follow...