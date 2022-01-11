Ghana: GHS Records 749 New Covid-19 Cases ... 12 in Critical Conditions, 45 Severe

Ghana has recorded 749 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country's active cases is now 13,007. This, according to the Service, has brought the country's total confirmed cases to 150,874 as at last Wednesday.

The Service has also indicated that there are 45 people in severe conditions and 12 in critical state.

According to GHS, 136,542 people have recovered from the virus, but unfortunately, 1,325 people have died as a result of the infection.

The Service said it has so far conducted 2,158,619 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, with a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 8,520, after recording 83,966 cases out of which 75,136 have recovered and have been discharged. Ashanti Region follows with an active case of 21,984 and 20,776 recoveries and discharges.

Western Region has 7,500 recoveries out of 8,034 cases while Central Region has 5,294 cases with 4,813 recoveries and discharges.

The Service also said that the Eastern Region has confirmed cases of 6,813 with 6,523 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 840 recoveries with 890 cases.

It also stated that, the Bono East Region have recorded 2,846 cases out of which 2,515 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, has a total of 5,744 cases out of which 5,465 were recoveries and discharges thereby leaving the region with 198 active cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Bono Region has a total of 2,047 recoveries and discharges out of 2,218 cases, leaving it with 81 active cases.

The Ahafo Region has 1,118 cases with 1,029 recoveries while Savannah Region has 291 cases with 259 recoveries.

North East has 318 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,808 cases with 1,760 recoveries while Western North has 1,094 cases with 998 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,611 cases with 1,444 recoveries, the Upper West has 805 cases with 709 recoveries while the International travellers (KIA) has 6,040 cases with 4,456 recoveries.

The GHS has, therefore, called for the stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the pandemic.

The Service has also appealed to unvaccinated members of the public to go in for the COVID-19 jab to ensure that the country's target for herd immunity was achieved, while preventing the vaccines from going bad.