Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 12 Million Jabs Given So Far

11 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 11,572 COVID-19 vaccines on January 10, including 6,083 first doses, 2,377 boosters, 3,099 third doses and 13 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,427,128 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,004,917 first shots, 4,462,748 boosters, 930,651 third doses and 28,812 travel shots.

6,059,981 people were fully vaccinated till this date, of whom 4,462,748 have received two shots and 1,597,233 got only one shot as the vaccine requires only one dose or they have already been infected, the ministry specified.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,761,805.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X