Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 12 Million Jabs Given So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 11,572 COVID-19 vaccines on January 10, including 6,083 first doses, 2,377 boosters, 3,099 third doses and 13 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,427,128 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,004,917 first shots, 4,462,748 boosters, 930,651 third doses and 28,812 travel shots.

6,059,981 people were fully vaccinated till this date, of whom 4,462,748 have received two shots and 1,597,233 got only one shot as the vaccine requires only one dose or they have already been infected, the ministry specified.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,761,805.