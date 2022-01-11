Cameroon: Plight of Women, Children - Ambari Azali, Chantal Biya Together

The First Lady of the Union of the Comoros was received in audience yesterday January 10, 2022 at the Oriental Pavilion of the Unity Palace.

The First Lady of the Union of the Comoros, Ambari Azali yesterday January 10, 2022 paid a courtesy visit on the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya. The one-hour audience took place between both First Ladies at the Oriental Pavilion of the East Wing at the Unity Palace. The First Lady of the Union of the Comoros is in Cameroon with her husband, President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani for the Africa Cup of Nations-AFCON TotalEnergies 2021. The island nation of Comoros is participating in the AFCON competition for the first time.

The First Lady of the Unions of the Comoros could not have left Cameroon without having a one-on-one meeting with the First Lady of Cameroon. They are not just First Ladies; both are also members of the Pan-African NGO: African Synergy against HIV and Suffering. The association is an initiative launched by the First Lady of Cameroon to address problems faced by rural women and children in Africa. In 2006, the First Lady of the Union of the Comoros was in Cameroon to sign her membership into the Pan-African NGO: African Synergy against HIV and Suffering. While in Cameroon, First Lady Ambari Azali was amongst the many African First Ladies who participated in the inauguration ceremony of the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Centre for Research on Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS. The research unit is a large-scale Reference Centre for Africa working in partnership with African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering in the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and STDs.

Given the broad range of areas in which both First Ladies interconnect, there is no doubt they had a fruitful time talking about their common goals particularly for the good of women and children. It was a cordial time between the First Lady of Cameroon and her special guest, who was accompanied to the audience by her daughter IIham Azali. At 2:00 p.m., Cameroon's First Lady was at the door of the Oriental Pavilion to welcome her guest. It was a happy reunion as both exchanged niceties and took some pictures before entering the Pavilion for a closer time together. After one-hour of discussions, First Lady Ambari Azali left the Oriental Pavilion visibly happy with a special gift from her host.