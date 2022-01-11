Cameroon: AFCON Totalenergies 2021 - President Biya's Gift to Youths

The Secretariat General of the Presidency of the Republic in the publication entitled "Cameroon On the Move" presents infrastructure of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

The Secretariat General of the Presidency of the Republic, in a 115-page publication entitled "Cameroon on the Move", hailed the President of the Republic Paul Biya for offering the sports infrastructure to Cameroon youths and Africa found in the various host sites of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON TotalEnergies) 2021.

The publication opens with a special message, "The President of the Republic and Mrs. Chantal Biya wish you a Happy New Year 2022." The new year wishes led to the editorial in which AFCON 2021 is described as "The symbol of a country on the move." This is because under the impetus of President Paul Biya, an indefatigable builder, Cameroon has equipped itself with world-class infrastructure whose quality imposes respect and admiration. The publication also presents 40 years of sports glory in Cameroon which correspond to the advent of the New Deal Regime under President Paul Biya. It highlights the great sports victories the country has recorded. There is also focus on the First Lady Chantal Biya's determinant role in supporting sports movement in the country.

Pages 18-23 talks about the sports infrastructure which in concrete terms constitute President Paul Biya's gifts to the youths. The major highlight here is the snappy presentation of the various stadia and preparatory activities up to the opening match at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The main focus of the publication is the illustrative presentation of the sites that are hosting the matches. In Yaounde, the Olembe Paul Biya Stadium that is hosting Group A matches and the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium hosting Group C matches and the various training stadiums are presented. Besides these, the road infrastructure, hotels, touristic attractions, dishes and teams of each group are also presented. Then comes Garoua that is hosting Group D matches. Pages 48 to 63 are devoted to the presentation of Garoua, the Roumde Adjia Stadium where matches will be played and the various training stadiums. Some attractive hotel infrastructure are also presented, enticing dishes, as well as cultural and environmental attractions of the North Region in general. Teams that make up Group D are Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria.

The Limbe and Buea site where Group F matches will be played opens with the title,"A Red Carpet Reception Awaits Visitors." Two pages are dedicated to the photographic presentation of the Limbe Omnisport Stadium where the matches will be played, two other pages to the training stadiums that include Molyko Omnisport Stadium in Buea as well as the Limbe Centenary Stadium and Middle Farm Stadium Limbe. There is also the presentation of Bafoussam and its environs where Group B matches will be played and finally Douala dedicated to Group E matches. The publication ends with the presentation of the calendar of the eliminatory phase of the competition.