Cameroon: Bilingualism, Multiculturalism - Crusade Against Hate Speech

A 40-page bilingual Magazine tittle "The Compatriot" of the Bilingualism and Multiculturalism Commission condemns hate speech and xenophobia.

An overview of the activities of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism between the period of July to September 2021 have been presented in words and images in the institution's magazine. The 40-page bilingual document with an editorial from the Chairperson of the Commission highlights strides in combating hate speech and xenophobia, partnerships strengthened, field works carried out and the installation of Julienne Madia, the newest Member of the Commission appointed by the President of the Republic on July 2, 2021 in replacement of Djanabou Bakary, called to other duties.

The editorial of the Chairperson, Peter Mafany Musonge, recalls efforts by the Commission in fighting against the ills of hate speech and xenophobia in all ten regions of the country, noting that the phenomenon cannot be eradicated in one fell swoop given that it has for some time entrenched itself in the socio-political ecosystem of the country. However, efforts by stakeholders and pleasant signs the campaign on promoting peaceful social cohesion is yielding positive outcomes comforts the Commission. "We salute all genuine efforts made by our stakeholders to help us hunt down a monster which can paralyse and dismember our beautiful country. The National Daily, Cameroon Tribune, has also been doing a tremendous job, dedicating pages of their widely-read newspaper to deplore the spread of hate speech among Cameroonians," partly reads the editorial.

An audience granted the France Ambassador, Christophe Guilhou on July 12, 2021 by the Chairperson also features in the magazine. In the words of the diplomat, his visit to the Commission was to better understand the mission and functioning of the institution, which he said works for the wellbeing and the living together of the people of Cameroon.

Condemning tribalism and discrimination, the Magazine in one of its write-ups regrets the unfortunate inter-tribal conflicts in the Logone-et- Chari Division of the Far North Region, ad other sad incidences recorded in the East and Adamawa Regions of the country.

A field visit carried out in the Centre region by four members of the Commission to identify possible causes of hate speech and proposed solutions, empowerment offered by UNESCO to media professionals on peace building, a synopsis of the Commission's one-week field meetings in Douala, an interview of the newest Member and Secretary General of the Commission, and a picture gallery features in the magazine.