Africa: 'There Is No Small Country in the AFCON'

Victor Ndip Akem, Former Indomitable Lion.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe, considered weaker, was able to grip Senegal, termed favourites down for over 90 minutes until the breakthrough of the Teranga Lions at injury time. What appraisal do you have of that game?

This game has just come to tell us that there is no small country in this Africa Cup of Nations. All of them have come with the hope of winning. These countries are well prepared thanks to effective training. Physically, they are fit. Looking at what the Zimbabweans did yesterday, Senegal will have to go back to their hotel and think twice. The next game might be another difficult one for Senegal. Let us just wait and see.

What worked in favour of Morocco in the highly competitive game against Ghana?

What gave Morocco victory over Ghana is the youthfulness of the Atlas Lions. 80 per cent of players who played the African Nations Championship (CHAN) here in Cameroon are still playing in the national team. The Moroccan team was well organised. The Ghanaian team was equally organised but there were little errors especially at the defence.

The two favourites of Group D, Nigeria and Egypt will be meeting today, what predictions do you have for this game which promises to be tight?

These teams are all favourites on paper. All will be determined on the field. The competition has just started and we will see the knowhow of the teams as they progress. The most important thing for them will be to cross level 1. The game between Nigeria and Egypt will be a 50-50 one. Both teams are very strong. Nigeria has won the cup three times and Egypt has the highest number of trophies (Seven). Both teams have almost the same capacity. In terms of goals, Egypt can be the favourite.

The title holders, Algeria begin their AFCON campaign today against Sierra Leone, what do you expect from this game?

Algeria is the current cup holders and they are one of the favourites in this competition. But it is important to bear in mind that all the teams qualified to play the Africa Cup of Nations are all very prepared just like the current cup holders. It is undisputable that Algeria is favourite in today's game against Sierra Leone. Looking at the defence, midfield to the attack, Algeria has higher chances. But football is unpredictable. Sierra Leone can surprise Algeria. Let us wait and see.