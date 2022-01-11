Cameroon: Hors-Jeu - Circulation Plan for Douala

11 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Regional Delegate for National Security has revealed the itinerary for match days.

The population of Douala have been called upon to respect the circulation plan for the city on days that matches will be played. The circulation plan was made known by the Regional Delegate of National Security for the Littoral Region, Police Commissioner Raymond Essogo. In a press conference at the Regional Delegation of National Security on January 10, 2022, the Regional Delegate explained that circulation will be temporarily perturbed on the National Road number 3 only on days that matches are going on at the Japoma Stadium.

He insisted that roads will be blocked two hours before the start of the match and once the match begins the roads will be reopened and will only be blocked again 30 minutes to the end of the match. He said they were aware that Douala is the economic capital reasons why they have created deviations that people can use so as ensure the flow of economic activities. He added that there are six access roads which will be left open including Carrefour marché de fleurs, Nelson Mandela fly over, BIR junction, Ndopassi junction, Ari junction, and Yassa Junction.

He also added that the deviation will be from the Dibamba Bridge to Nkolbong through PK12 to Ndokoti. He also added that since that stretch of the national road number 3 is prone to accident, the SDO of Wouri has signed an order prohibiting the movement of heavy trucks on the road on Match days.

Police Commissioner Raymond Essogo used the opportunity to call on the population of Douala to respect the itinerary and collaborate with the forces of law and order to ensure a successful AFCON in Douala.

