Tunisia: Covid-19 - Middle School and Several Classes Closed in Ben Arous

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ben Arous Local Education Authority decided to close for one week a middle school and several classes of educational establishments in the region due to the increase of COVID-19 infections.

The decision was taken on January 10 following rapid tests in several educational establishments and will continue until January 17, the authority announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition to the total closure of the Mongi Selim college in Sidi Rezuig, the local education services of the governorate of Ben Arous decided to close classes in several educational establishments in the different delegations of the governorate, namely Mégrine, Radès, El Mourouj, Ben Arous, Mornag and Boumhel.