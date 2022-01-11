Tunisia: Covid-19 - Middle School and Several Classes Closed in Ben Arous

11 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ben Arous Local Education Authority decided to close for one week a middle school and several classes of educational establishments in the region due to the increase of COVID-19 infections.

The decision was taken on January 10 following rapid tests in several educational establishments and will continue until January 17, the authority announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition to the total closure of the Mongi Selim college in Sidi Rezuig, the local education services of the governorate of Ben Arous decided to close classes in several educational establishments in the different delegations of the governorate, namely Mégrine, Radès, El Mourouj, Ben Arous, Mornag and Boumhel.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X