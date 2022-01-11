Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Active Carriers in Nabeul Schools Hits 136

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of active COVID-19 carriers in schools in Nabeul governorate reached 136 after logging 71 more infections during the past 4 days, including 120 students and 16 among the educational staff, Preventive Healthcare Director Omar Sellimi told TAP on Tuesday.

The local health directorate called for closing several classes in the region due to the rising number of infections, he added.

The local health directorate further reported 121 infections on January 9 from 614 tests, (20% positivity rate).

The number of active carriers in the governorate currently stands at 1,367.