Ghana: 37 Pupils Graduate At Aglow Children's Centre

The Director of Aglow Children's Centre, Mrs Esther Afedo, has called on parents and guardians to lay solid educational foundation for their children to ensure their total development.

Addressing the 34th graduation ceremony of the school at Madina at the weekend during which 37 pupils graduated, she asked parents and guardians to take keen interest in what children read at home and supervise their homework regularly saying that was the right way to whip-up interest in children to read.

The graduation was held under the theme, "Striving for a solid foundation."

Mrs Afedo said education was the process of facilitating learning, knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits of a group of people to others through teaching, training, storytelling and singing among others, adding that was what a pre-school like theirs has been doing over the years.

She said teaching pupils between the ages of one and five in the midst of COVID-19 was a daunting task which the school management had carried out with extra care and ensured that the pupils took their education in a safe and healthy environment.

Mrs Afedo said the school management had to create more classrooms, reduce the number of pupils to ensure physical distancing and contrived means to reduce the number of pupils at every gathering in the school.

She said though teachers took pains to teach pupils the appropriate steps they ought to take to prevent contracting COVID-19, some parents defied the school's directives to wear face masks before they entered the school's premises.

Mrs Afedo pleaded with parents and guardians to pay the school fees of their wards promptly to help the school management run the school efficiently.

Mrs Stella Williams, Basic School Coordinator, La Nkwantanang Municipality, who was the guest speaker, commended the school management for its efforts at ensuring that the pupils received the best of education in a serene and healthy environment.

She called on parents and guardians to complement the efforts of the teachers.

The graduands entertained the gathering with a sublime form of military drill by the school cadet corps, poetry recitals, choreography, modelling and drama among others.