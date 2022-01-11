Ghana: Presby Church New Town Congregation Dedicates Manse, Office Complex

The Accra New Town congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday dedicated its newly constructed manse in Accra.

In addition, it also dedicated a newly-constructed three-story office complex for the district and a lorry park.

The project, which started in December 2010 and consisted of eight bedrooms and auxiliary facilities, was financed by the members of the church, the district and individuals from home and abroad.

It was dedicated by the moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Rt Reverend Professor JosephObiri Yeboah Manteand assisted by the Chairperson of the Gapresbytery, Rev. Dr Nana OpareKwakye, the District Minister, Rev. M.G Anim-Tetey and a host of other ministers of the gospel.

Delivering the sermon on the theme: "Baptism of the Lord, The Holy Spirit, The Witness", Rt Rev. Prof. Mante admonished the church to have a renewed mind in building the kingdom mandate.

He urged the church to discard the old things and position itself as the year commences to draw souls for Christ.

"Let us have a new heart, sprit and mind and look forward onto God for 2021. I pray that there will be showers of blessings progressively. No Ghanaian should put fear in other Ghanaian. God will do great things for us if we position ourselves well," he added.

Handing over the edifice to the church, Rt Rev. Prof. Mante urged the leadership of the church to maintain the edifice properly for the purpose of which it was built and dedicated.

The Chairperson of the Ga presbytery, Rev. Dr Kwakye who received the keys, then handed over to the district minister and pledged to ensure that the facility was kept clean.

The District Minister Rev Anim-Teteycommended the church and the leadership for their support and commitment towards the construct of the manse.

"I am grateful to the Accra New Town congregation and the district, my predecessors, the building committee and all who in diverse ways allowed the good Lord and the Holy Spirit to guide them and enabled us to make this day a success and reality.

"Indeed, let all of us as contributors see it as a privileged to be considered as partners in the Lord's vineyard for the business of saving souls," he added.