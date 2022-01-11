Ghana: Maiden 'Nortey Dowuona Memorial Health Walk' Held

Hundreds of handball administrators, coaches and players - active and retired - were joined by other keep fit faithful to embark on a health walk which ended at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dubbed the 'Nortey Dowuona Memorial Health Walk,' the event commemorated the one-week observance of the demise of the Vice President of the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG), Mr. Patrick Nortey Dowuona.

Participants gathered at the Ghana Prisons Service Sports Complex and walked through the Oxford Street in Osu to the family house of the late Vie President where they interacted with members of the family.

The group continued to the Accra Sports Stadium where they engaged in a brief aerobics.

The Secretary General of HAG, Mr.Charles O. Amofah said the exercise was to honour the memory of the late Vice President and what he stood for - physical exercise.

He said Saturday's event was the first of two events lined up ahead of his burial with the second health walk slated for January 29 from 8am to 11am on the same route.

Mr. Dowuona served as Chairman for the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) and the Veterans Handball Association (VHA).

Burial and funeral rites have been fixed for Saturday, February 5 in Osu.