Ghana: GAA Releases 2022 Athletics Programme

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has released its programme of activities for the year 2020, commencing with a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) cross-country event scheduled for Accra on January 29.

That, according to Mr. Bawa Fuseini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GAA, would serve as a prelude to the main National Cross Country on February 19 at Akim-Oda.

Scheduled to lead the local tournaments for the association are the northern and middle zones Circuit I and II championships to be held in Tamle and Sunyani on February 5 and March 5, respectively.

Competition will return to the capital on March 12 with the GAF Open Championship.

A week after that will see Koforidua host the athletics Circuit III zonal championship on March (Southern zone) on March 19 with Cape Coast also hosting the zonal circuit IV (Coastal zone) a week later.

According to the GAA calendar, the action will remain in Cape Coast with the National Zonal Championship on April 2.

On April 16, the GAA will host its Diamond Championship in Kumasi and followed in a fortnight by the Golden Championship in Cape Coast.

The two-day GAA National Championships will be held in Accra on May 13-14, followed by the PAAG Championship in Kumasi on June 25.

On the international front, the GAA will be represented at the World Indoor championship to be held in Belgrade on March 18-20.

It will be followed by the West Africa Zone II Championship in Accra on May 2-21,

The GAA will also be represented at the June 2-6 Africa Championship in Mauritius with the World Championship in the Oregon, USA following on July 15-24.

Team Ghana will then commence camping for the Commonwealth Games to be held in the United Kingdom.