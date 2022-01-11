Ghana: Kufuor Lauds Melcom Group of Companies

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the Melcom Group of Companies for the services it renders across the country which tremendously aids the country's growth and development.

He also extolled the Group's Directors for engaging in productive business practices in support of growing business in Ghana.

According to Mr Kufuor, the Group's activities substantiated its well acclaimed motto, "Melcom: Where Ghana Shops."

The Former President said this when a management team of the Melcom Group of Companies paid a courtesy call on him at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kufuor stressed that he was thrilled by the generosity extended by the Melcom Care Foundation regularly to needy individuals, communities and institutions across the country.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies for his part conveyed the Group's good will messages to the former President and wished him long life, good health and prosperity in the New Year.

He further assured that additional lines of business including pizza huts and clothing lines namely "GIORDANO CLOTHING" would be opened across the country.

Mr Avenorgbo added that new Melcom shops would also be opened across the country in order to create avenues for the youth who were seeking employment opportunities.

Indicating that Melcom had developed resilient business operating standards to maintain its good corporate citizen status in Ghana, he said these opportunities would give room to such persons to put into practice the skills they have acquired.