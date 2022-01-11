Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Investigates Entire Leadership At Agriculture Ministry for Alleged Financial Impropriety, in-House Trading

11 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission says it has placed the entire leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture under full scale corruption investigation for issues of conflict of interest, financial improprieties and other inappropriate awarding of agro contracts amounting to millions of United States Dollars.

The Commission said for the past few months it has gathered sufficient intelligence on the country's agro ministry that warrant the conduct of a full-scale investigation of all senior officials including Minister Jeanne Cooper, her deputies, assistant ministers and those with decision making powers.

A statement from the Commission quotes the Executive Chairperson Edwin Kla Martin as saying the LACC was deeply worried and baffled by the intelligence it has gathered on the reckless disregard to public financial management laws, Public Procurement laws and the country's code of conduct for public officials at Liberia's Agriculture Ministry.

The release urged all those concerns to give the LACC the full cooperation as the Commission will not tolerate delays and excuses during the investigative processes.

