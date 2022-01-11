Egypt: Makram Visits Exhibition of Emigration Ministry At WYF'

State Minister of Emigration Nabila Makram, during her participation in the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, visited the exhibition of her ministry in the forum.

The exhibition sheds light on a number of initiatives launched by the ministry to serve the Egyptian expats and face illegal migration.

Makram pointed out to the "Survival Boats" presidential initiative that aims at raising the awareness on the risks of illegal migration that was launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during World Youth Forum 2019.

She added that the "Survival Boats" initiative coincides with the national project of "Decent Life" which contributes to improving the conditions of the citizens in the villages and the needy areas.

Makram said that 27 training courses were organized all over the governorates, benefiting 1,615 breadwinner women, youth and students in addition to 160 training courses for the students of technical education and university graduates.

She highlighted that the ministry cooperated with the National Council of Women to implement 15 awareness campaigns in five governorates targeting 143 villages.

Makram asserted that the ministry was keen on using social media and launching awareness campaigns to raise the awareness of illegal migration and give safe alternatives.