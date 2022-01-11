Egypt: International Media Outlets Spot Light On Sisi's Messages During WYF

International media outlets on Monday highlighted the messages and calls made by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi the main session at the opening of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum for the sake of humanity and overcoming challenges of survival.

They also shed light on the speeches delivered by international officials on the importance of the youth's role in shaping the future.

Sky News Arabia, Emirates 24/7 news website, and Al-Ain news portal have spotted light on President Sisi's call on the world countries to work together in order to overcome challenges of survival and put an end to current crises; for the sake of humanity and peace-making.

Delivering a speech at the inauguration of the World Youth Forum, Sisi said the forum has become a platform for exchanging visions among youth from various parts of the world.

The president underlined the importance of dialogue and managing differences.

He also considered that sincere intentions are the only way to end conflicts and manage differences in the world.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Ad-Dustour newspaper and the Saudi-based Arab News website reported the speech delivered at the forum via video conference by Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said the majority of the world's population is under the age of thirty, thus shaping the future lies in the youth's hands.

The WHO chief added that the untoward impact of the coronavirus has affected youths' health, education and employment related-issues.

He noted that the year 2022 should be dedicated to the eradication of the virus; with a view to pressing ahead with efforts of development and progress, as well as for realizing sustainable development goals.