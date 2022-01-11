Egypt: Youth Min., UAE Counterpart Announce New Partnership On Margins of WYF

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center Shamma Al Mazrui reviewed opportunities for joint youth capacity-building programs. The two sides met on the margins of the main plenary session of the World Youth Forum, which kicked off in Sharm El Sheikh.

They discussed how to synergize mutual cooperation in tandem with declaring the principles a new partnership between the Egyptian ministry and the Arab Youth Center.

They, also, agreed on the importance of such partnership for promoting joint cooperation on projects, initiatives, and programs that empower Arab youth in general, and Egyptian young people in particular.

Moreover, they emphasized the need to encourage meaningful youth participation in community and urge Arab youth to contribute the center's Arab Youth Research Platform.

MENA