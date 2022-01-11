Egypt: Youth Min., UAE Counterpart Announce New Partnership On Margins of WYF

11 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center Shamma Al Mazrui reviewed opportunities for joint youth capacity-building programs. The two sides met on the margins of the main plenary session of the World Youth Forum, which kicked off in Sharm El Sheikh.

They discussed how to synergize mutual cooperation in tandem with declaring the principles a new partnership between the Egyptian ministry and the Arab Youth Center.

They, also, agreed on the importance of such partnership for promoting joint cooperation on projects, initiatives, and programs that empower Arab youth in general, and Egyptian young people in particular.

Moreover, they emphasized the need to encourage meaningful youth participation in community and urge Arab youth to contribute the center's Arab Youth Research Platform.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X