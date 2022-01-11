Tunisia: Budget Deficit Expected to Ease By 7.2 Percent to 10.4 Billion Dinars, End of 2021 (Bct)

Tunis/Tunisia — The budget deficit is expected to ease to 10.4 billion dinars, accounting for 8.3% of GDP, at the end of 2021, against 11.2 billion dinars (9.6% of GDP) in 2020, showing a decrease of 7.2%, according to the note on "Economic and Monetary Developments and Medium-Term Outlook - January 2021," released Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Referring to the amended 2021 finance law, the BCT underlined that this relative mitigation is due to the reduction of the primary deficit to 6.6 billion dinars (or 5.3% of GDP) against 7.5 billion dinars (6.4% of GDP) in 2020.

As regards State resources, tax revenues are likely to reach 30.8 billion dinars by the end of 2021, an annual rise of 3.6 billion dinars, thanks to the consolidation of indirect taxes (up by 2.5 billion dinars) and direct tax revenues which are expected to gain 1.1 billion dinars, driven in particular by the good performance of oil companies' revenues and income tax.

Overall, the own budgetary resources, projected to total 34.4 billion dinars by the end of 2021, will only cover 62% of the State's overall expenditure.

State expenditure (excluding debt servicing) is estimated to rise to 40.4 billion dinars by the end of 2021, up 3.3 billion dinars over one year, due to the increase in the wage bill and fuel subsidy charges.

Payments for public debt servicing are expected to show a noticeable uptick to exceed 14.9 billion dinars, accounting for 11.9% of GDP, by the end of 2021 compared to 11.1 billion dinars or 9.4% of GDP in 2020.

The upward trend of the State's debt servicing should continue in the coming years due to the strong accumulation of loans during the last decade.

The outstanding public debt has more than quadrupled since 2010, to exceed 107.8 billion dinars in 2021 (85.6% of GDP against 38.8% in 2010).

In perspective, the adjustment of the budgetary imbalance and the reduction of the intensive recourse to debt would be determined mainly by the State's capacity to control the evolution of rigid expenditure, notably the wage bill.