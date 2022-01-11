Tunisia: Foreign Trade Balance Posts Deficit of 16,215.1 Md in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade balance for 2021 posted a deficit of 16, 215.1 million dinars (MD) compared to 12,757.8 MD in 2020. The coverage rate fell by 1 percentage point compared to last year, reaching 74.2%, the National Institute of Statistics said Tuesday in its Foreign Trade at Current Prices December 2021 note.

The deficit is driven by high imports, particularly from China (-6,325,5 million), Turkey (-2,655,9 million), Russia (-1,440 million) and Algeria (-1,554,.4 million). Meanwhile, rhe trade balance of goods showed a surplus mainly with France (4,001,2 million), Germany (1,860 MD) and Libya (1,588,5 million).