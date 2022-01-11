Kenya: Power Restored in Nairobi, Western, Central and Parts of Rift Valley

11 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in various parts of the country following a four-hour outage that affected business operations and other activities across the country.

A statement from Kenya Powe says electricity has been restored in parts of Nairobi, West Kenya, Mt Kenya, North Rift, South Nyanza and Central Rift.

The outage was occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakkasi transmission line at 10.45 am this morning," KPLC said.

In a statement, the firm said its engineers are conducting repairs on the power line in a bid to restore the electricity supply in all parts of the country.

"An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course, we wish to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused," the firm said in a statement.

