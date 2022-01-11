South Africa: Mbalula to Launch Taxi Relief Fund Application Process

11 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to outline the implementation of the COVID-19 Taxi Relief Fund (TRF) and its application process at a media briefing today.

The fund is worth over R1.1 billion and has been developed by government with inputs from the industry to alleviate some of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the taxi industry.

"The TRF is a financial support programme by the National Department of Transport in collaboration with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF). It is a once-off ex gratia relief fund to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the taxi industry," the Transport Department said in a statement.

The NEF will be responsible for the disbursement of the funds.

Eligible taxi operators include mini bus taxi drivers, cab drivers and e-hailing partners/drivers under the following conditions:

They must be South African or permanent residents;

They must be in possession of a valid operating licence and

They must be registered as a taxpayer with the South African Revenue (SARS).

The application process will close at midnight on 28 February.

