Libya: Resumption of Political Process in Libya At Centre of Meeting Between Othman Jerandi and Stephanie Williams

10 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The resumption of the political process in Libya was at the centre, on Monday, of a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams.

During this meeting, the focus was on "the efforts made by the UN mission in Libya after the postponement of the elections, in coordination with the various Libyan parties," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

On this occasion, Jerandi reiterated Tunisia's permanent backing for Libya, and its unwavering support for the choices of the Libyan brothers to preserve the supreme interest of their country, calling for the resumption of dialogue to ensure the security of Libya, and preserve the stability of the entire region.

Jerandi recalled, in this context, "the position of the Head of State, who advocates an inter-Libyan settlement", expressing confidence in the Libyans' ability to overcome the current situation and ensure the best conditions for the success of the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, Jerandi reaffirmed Tunisia's support to the UN mission in Libya and to the efforts undertaken by the UN Secretary General's advisor to bring the different Libyan parties' points of view closer together.

For her part, Stephanie Williams praised "the important role played by Tunisia to promote dialogue between Libyans", praising "Tunisia's contribution to the advancement of the political process in Libya, particularly during its term in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 term.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X