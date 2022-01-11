Libya: Resumption of Political Process in Libya At Centre of Meeting Between Othman Jerandi and Stephanie Williams

Tunis/Tunisia — The resumption of the political process in Libya was at the centre, on Monday, of a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams.

During this meeting, the focus was on "the efforts made by the UN mission in Libya after the postponement of the elections, in coordination with the various Libyan parties," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

On this occasion, Jerandi reiterated Tunisia's permanent backing for Libya, and its unwavering support for the choices of the Libyan brothers to preserve the supreme interest of their country, calling for the resumption of dialogue to ensure the security of Libya, and preserve the stability of the entire region.

Jerandi recalled, in this context, "the position of the Head of State, who advocates an inter-Libyan settlement", expressing confidence in the Libyans' ability to overcome the current situation and ensure the best conditions for the success of the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, Jerandi reaffirmed Tunisia's support to the UN mission in Libya and to the efforts undertaken by the UN Secretary General's advisor to bring the different Libyan parties' points of view closer together.

For her part, Stephanie Williams praised "the important role played by Tunisia to promote dialogue between Libyans", praising "Tunisia's contribution to the advancement of the political process in Libya, particularly during its term in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 term.