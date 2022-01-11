Liberia: Speaker Chambers - 2021 Was a Year of Challenges

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has described 2021 as a year of many challenges, but with the help of God, his distinguished colleagues along the collaborative support of the other two Branches of Government, and the international community, they were able to transform those challenges into immeasurable successes.

Speaking Monday, January 10th, 2022 at the opening of the 5th Session of the 54th Legislature on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, he assured international parliamentary bodies, including ECOWAS and the European Parliament, among others that the Liberian Legislature is fully prepared and focused to constructively work with them this year and beyond, to serve the cause of human existence.

Speaker Chambers applauds his colleagues for the support he received from them in the best interest of the state and its people despite what he terms "many political linkages."

He said they ended 2021 with more human-sensitive legislations enacted, while others are still in committee rooms, promising that with speed and efficiency, they will endeavor to ensure that significant legislation or laws yet to be passed are fast-tracked.

Chambers at the same time pledged to maintain a spirit of cooperation, collaboration, and coordination with the other two branches of Government for a stable, peaceful, prosperous, just, and safe Liberian society, where the rights and responsibilities of all are properly balanced.

"We faithfully promise to do our utmost best to ensure that our Nation is positively transformed into an oasis of hope and palpable optimism", the ruling party Chambers noted.

Chambers added that as they begin another year of service, it is once more incumbent upon them to put the interest of the Nation first and above all other interests.

"We are under obligation to initiate this task for this generation and the next. With such cause in mind, I am of the strongest conviction that you, my esteemed Lawmakers, will become modern architects of the Nation's transformative agenda", concludes the Speaker.