Liberia: VP Taylor to Senator - Take This Session Important

Liberia's Vice President and President of the Liberian Senate Madam Jewel Howard - Taylor has told senators on Capitol Hill that their roles and responsibilities in the 5th Session of the Legislature are more important than ever before.

Addressing the opening of the 5th Session of the Legislature Monday, 10 January 2022, Vice President Howard - Taylor reminded Senators that within a year, eligible voters will go to the polls to elect Presidential and Legislative candidates for a new term of service.

She cautioned that the effect of the decisions made by senators will determine the outcome of those elections at all levels.

VP Taylor urged the Senate to take into consideration the 2022 National Budget which she said is the last pre-electoral budget, stressing that it should take into consideration its direct effect on youth unemployment, accelerated digital platforms for the educational systems, increasing agricultural access, financing and provision of Agro-processing facilities for farmers.

She recommended that in the 2022 National Budget, the Senate should also look at the provision of financial support to all county capital cities and county educational systems, financing for supplies, drugs and equipment for all county hospitals with necessary diagnostic equipment.

She urged the Senate to ensure the inclusion on the payroll of all-volunteer teachers, local government personnel and health care workers.

Madam Howard - Taylor additionally stated that the Senate needs to take into consideration the critical need to fully fund the National Elections Commission (NEC) so it can be able to perform all its electoral activities in a timely manner.

She continued that the Senate should also provide funds for a long-delayed census process, and to adequately fund the security sector's improvement and operations.

Also speaking, Senate President Pro - Tempore Albert T. Chie said in this 5th Session of the Legislature, the Senate will continuously look at issues of security, electricity, especially its distribution and the perennial problems in the education and health sectors.

Chie stated that in the 4th Session, the Senate worked overtime looking at various bills and other Legislative instruments.

He added that some of the bills that were not exhausted during the 4th Session are: Review of Certain Concession Agreements by the Executive Branch as the review period indicated in some of them had elapsed.

For other concessions, he said profound changes in current circumstances necessitate reviewing them to achieve a win-win situation for the investor and the government.

He further mentioned a review of the status of the various incentive agreements approved by successive governments and also road rehabilitation, especially along major corridors throughout the country, among others.

"The issue of road rehabilitation along the Bong -Lofa corridor, the southeast corridors, the Duala-Bopulu road segment and the Robertsport road segments continue to pose a challenge and shame to us as leaders," Chie explained.

"That is why it is important that the House of Representatives quickly reviews the proposed amendment to the National Road Fund Act Submitted to it by the Senate," Sen. Chie said.