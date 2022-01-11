Liberia: Gongloe Blames Voters

For Liberia's poor affairs

Presidential hopeful and renowned Liberian human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has blamed Liberian voters for the "poor affairs" of the country, accusing them of allegedly committing "child abuse" for having entrusted the presidency with incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

"The young Liberians and every other Liberian voter in this country have committed child abuse by giving a heavy load to President Weah to carry," said Cllr. Gongloe during an exclusive interview with this paper over the weekend.

Gongloe claimed that President Weah has no history of governance, thereby suggesting that the decision was taken by Liberian voters, particularly the youthful population, making the former international soccer icon a president should be revoked at the polls in 2023 to restore the sanctity of the state.

Cllr. Gongloe argued that life is about learning through mentorship, but noted that President Weah has no track record or history on governance.

"If you give a task to somebody who cannot [do] it, the problem is with you, not the person. This has to change 2023," Cllr. Gongloe added.

Cllr. Gongloe has therefore called on Liberians across the country to rectify their mistake and make sure that President Weah is not re-elected, warning them that they have committed child abuse and it's a crime.

The former Liberian Solicitor General who served during former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's regime, explained that on the issue of governance, President Weah is a child because he has no experience and no mentorship in the manner of governance to be grown by anyone.

Cllr. Gongloe trashed suggestions from some members of the public that President Weah learned from his senatorial job before becoming President of Liberia.

According to him, President Weah went to the job without any outside experience in governance and administration, therefore, a vocational senatorial job made no impart to the presidency.

"When President Weah came first, he wanted to become Liberia Football Association President but he was not given the chance. Later, he entered politics after he was persuaded by his friends after several politicians [began] to beg him to be their vice running mate on grounds that he had the popularity," Cllr. Gongloe recalled.

However, Cllr. Gongloe noted that being popular does not give you the ability to contest for public office, saying despite all the experiences that Tubman, Tolbert and former President Sirleaf had they still found it difficult to run the affairs of the country.

Those around President Weah had fooled him to take public office because of his lack of experience.

The former Labor Minister believes that those around President Weah will not tell him the truth about his inability to lead as president because they are happy with the poor state of affairs of the country.

He claimed they are also enjoying it because President Weah does not know what to do.

The human rights lawyer urged Liberians to stop becoming politicians overnight because it is something that you have to learn and practice.

He argued that governance is something that needs to be learned and taught in order to keep the three branches of government productive and effective.