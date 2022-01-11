Liberia: PYJ, Others to Be Blacklisted

Nimba County — The fate of Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ) and other lawmakers from Nimba County going for re-election in 2023 is in limbo, as Nimbaians have resolved to vote them out for their double-standard role in the ArcelorMittal's Mineral Development Agreement that is being vehemently opposed in the county.

Nimbaians reached the decision over the weekend not to re-elect these lawmakers during a major conference held in Sanniquellie on the operations of ArcelorMittal in the county.

The President of Nimba Kwado, Mr. Isaac Dahn, who chaired the conference, noted that some representatives of the county had earlier joined their colleagues and signed ArcelorMittal's MDA that seeks additional nine years for mining exploration here.

Mr. Dahn specifically accused Representatives Joseph Nyan Somwarbi of electoral district#3, Prince O.S. Tokpah of electoral district#6 and other lawmakers from the county, as those supportive of the company getting additional years to mine Liberian ores.

As for Senator Prince Y. Johnson, the Nimba Kwado President noted that the Senator is not interested in the county's development, but rather to get money for himself.

"Don't vote for those representatives from the county, including Senator Prince Johnson for the role they continue to play towards ArcelorMittal's operations in Nimba County", he advised the people of Nimba

Members of the House of Representatives last year passed the Mineral Development Agreement into law, pending concurrence by the Liberian Senate.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has an US$800 million MDA with the Weah administration, seeking additional nine years for its operations in the country.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/nimbaians-resolved-on-arcelormittal/ Editing by Jonathan Browne