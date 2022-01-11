Zimbabwe: ANC, Zanu-PF Relations Up in Smoke - Jonathan Moyo

FORMER Information Minister Jonathan Moyo is predicting that the once cosy "relationship" between ruling revolutionary parties Zanu PF in Zimbabwe and South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is slowly coming to an end.

Moyo said this after noting that ANC's president Cyril Ramaphosa, who also doubles as South Africa leader, during an address on his party's 110th anniversary called for the lifting of sanctions against Cuba, but remained silent on restrictive measures imposed against Zimbabwe by the West some 20 years ago.

"The #January8statement at @MYANC's 110th anniversary by @CyrilRamaphosa called for the unconditional lifting of sanctions against Cuba, solidarity with Palestine and Western Sahara, but was silent on #ZimSanctions: @MYANC/@ZANUPF_Official relations are now in smoke," the self-exiled former Cabinet Minister said.

Zanu PF and ANC's relations date back to the days of the two country liberation struggles with both parties assisting each other to attain their independence in 1980 in Zimbabwe and 1994 in South Africa.

One Twitter user, Mthuli responded to the former Tsholotsho North MP agreeing with him.

"ANC will not go down because of Zanu PF, 200 000 jobs are almost guaranteed to their people. ANC is already campaigning to recover lost ground, my wish if deportation of everyone, the numbers for (2023) elections will be wow," Mthuli said.

Late last year, the South African government indicated it would not renew the Zimbabwe Exemption permits in a development that will see 250 000 Zimbabweans having no other option, but to come back home.

The permits expired on December 31 last year and every holder is expected to be out of the neighbouring country by the end of this year.

However, in its response, South African-based, the Zanu PF (Sandton) branch proposed a 'Dr (Aaron) Motsoaledi Aviation Bill' which would see all planes flying through Zimbabwe from South Africa to fork out a levy. The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa distanced itself from the proposal.

Motsoaledi is the South Africa Home Affairs Minister.