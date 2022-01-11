Zimbabwe: Chevrons Coach Rajput Tests Covid Positive Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour

11 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Chevrons' preparations for their tour of Sri Lanka have been dealt a huge blow after the cricket head coach Lalchand Rajput tested positive for Covid-19 soon after the team's arrival in the South Asian nation.

Rajput's positive test means he will miss the first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series which forms part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka's top sports doctor Arjuna de Silva said Rajput was asymptomatic but was placed under observation at a hospital before being isolated at a hotel.

"We are doing some routine tests and he will be able to go back to a hotel," de Silva said.

"There will be a 10-day quarantine period which means he will miss the first two matches."

The ODI series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18, and 21.

De Silva said the other members of the Zimbabwe squad tested negative and will continue with their practice as planned.

Plans to stage three T20Is with Zimbabwe were shelved because of Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Australia.

Sri Lanka's five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for February 11-20.

