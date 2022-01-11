South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Visits Schools As Part of Institution's School Readiness Programme, 12 Jan

11 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Presiding Officers of the Gauteng Provincial Legislatures (GPL) will from Wednesday, 12 January 2022, visit several Gauteng schools as part of the Institution's School Readiness Programme for the year ahead.

The initiative forms part of GPL's oversight mandate over the work of the Executive Authority in the Province where Presiding Officers engage with the schools' management to identify critical areas for speedily intervention by the Executive.

The programme is also used to create awareness on the mandate of the Provincial Legislature and to promote the right to education for children and the role of parents in providing support and strengthening the education system.

Presiding Officers will donate educational support materials to the various identified schools, based on their needs. Furthermore, the generosity of the Chinese Consulate will enable the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to make additional special donations to Siyabonga Secondary School and Kensington High School.

Members of the media are invited to be part of this programme, please see attached. For the full schedule of schools to be visited by Presiding Officers until 25 January 2022, please visit www.gpl.gov.za (https://www.gpl.gov.za/speakers-school-outreach-2022/).

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X