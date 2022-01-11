Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Malawi to Attend SADC Summits

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, to participate in two Summits of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre.

President Ramaphosa will later today, 11 January 2022, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, chair the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, Plus Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

The SADC Troika Summit will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed by the SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.