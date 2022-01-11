Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Malawi to Attend SADC Summits

11 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, to participate in two Summits of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre.

President Ramaphosa will later today, 11 January 2022, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, chair the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, Plus Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

The SADC Troika Summit will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed by the SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X