Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Fires State Security Minister Ncube for Inappropriate Conduct

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube for "conduct inappropriate" for a Cabinet Minister.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda confirmed the dismissal.

"The President Cde ED Mnangagwa has in terms of section 340, subsection (1) paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) pf the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government.

He was appointed State Security Minister in September 2018.

As Minister of State, Ncube ordered a crackdown against demonstrators protesting against a 150% fuel hike in January 2019. At least 12 people were killed while over 600 were arrested. Ncube also ordered an internet blackout as the police and army responded to quell the demonstrations.

Following the protests, Ncube was the US and the UK imposed a travel ban and freezing of assets.