Rwanda: Basketball Wcup Qualifiers - Rwanda Lines-Up Friendly Game Against Egypt

The national basketball team will play a build-up game against Egypt as part of its preparations for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup African qualifiers.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place from February 25-27, in Senegal.

According to information from the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), the team looks to have more friendly games, but so far, one against Egypt has been confirmed.

The two countries last played against each other in February last year, in a friendly game Rwanda lost 49-84.

In the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Rwanda is in Group B along with Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

Group B and D qualifiers will be played at the Dakar Arena.

Times Sport understands Rwanda's Senegal-born head coach Cheikh Sarr will be naming the provisional squad for the qualifiers on Friday, February 14.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

The qualifiers format will remain unchanged; with six windows over a 15-month period across the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas