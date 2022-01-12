Rwanda: Basketball - Coach Owuor Replaces Mills At Kenya National Team

12 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has replaced Australian coach Liz Mills with former head coach Cliff Owuor.

Mills, who had been a revelation since joining the Kenyan technical bench in February 2021, parted ways with the Kenyan Morans after guiding them through the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) in Kigali last August.

Owuor, a two-time head coach of Rwandan side APR, will be in charge of the Morans in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers where they have been placed in Group D alongside Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya will meet DR Congo on February 25, Egypt (Feb. 26) and Senegal (Feb. 27) in their Group D games of the first round of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Dakar.

Return games are scheduled for July this year at a venue yet to be announced.

