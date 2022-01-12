Rwanda: Basketball - Coach Owuor Replaces Mills At Kenya National Team

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has replaced Australian coach Liz Mills with former head coach Cliff Owuor.

Mills, who had been a revelation since joining the Kenyan technical bench in February 2021, parted ways with the Kenyan Morans after guiding them through the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) in Kigali last August.

Owuor, a two-time head coach of Rwandan side APR, will be in charge of the Morans in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers where they have been placed in Group D alongside Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya will meet DR Congo on February 25, Egypt (Feb. 26) and Senegal (Feb. 27) in their Group D games of the first round of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Dakar.

Return games are scheduled for July this year at a venue yet to be announced.

