Rwanda: Rayon to Face Musanze, APR Take On Kiyovu As League Returns

12 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

A new schedule has been released as the Rwanda Premier League returns this weekend after almost three weeks of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former champions Rayon Sports will be up against Musanze on Saturday, whilst SC Kiyovu will face two-time reigning champions APR on Sunday.

Second-placed APR resumed training at their training base in Shyorongi on Monday, while Francis Haringingo's Kiyovu began training on Wednesday.

There will be a lot at stake as the winner of the APR-Kiyovu clash will go into the following week at the top of the table. Ahead of the top-of-table encounter, SC Kiyovu, at 24 points, lead APR by one point but the latter have played two games less.

AS Kigali and Police complete the top four at 20 and 19 points, respectively, while struggling Gorilla FC are bottom with 7 points.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

