Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian E-Commerce Startup ANKA, Formerly Afrikrea, Raises $6.2m Pre-Series A

11 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

A study by McKinsey & Company on general e-commerce activities in Africa says consumer spending will reach over $2 trillion in the next three years. Much of this spending falls under the importation of products, primarily influenced by consumer demand and the positioning of major e-commerce platforms in Africa.

Afrikrea, an Ivorian startup founded in 2016, is one of the few platforms facilitating product exports. It has raised a $6.2 million pre-Series A round while rebranding to ANKA, the SaaS platform it launched for sellers in partnership with DHL and Visa in April last year.

