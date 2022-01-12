Africa Aware - Beijing's Vision of China-Africa Relations

How is China's engagement with Africa changing?
In this episode of Africa Aware, Professor Tang Xiaoyang examines Beijing's vision of China-Africa relations and its approach to debt relief in the context of post-pandemic domestic economic adjustments. Then Fergus Kell outlines a new Chatham House project on infrastructure-linked debt sustainability in Africa and discusses the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Dakar, Senegal.
Yusuf Hassan
Parliamentary, Media and Outreach Officer, Africa Programme
Fergus Kell
Young Adviser, Projects Coordinator and Research Analyst, Africa Programme