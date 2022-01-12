Africa Aware - Beijing's Vision of China-Africa Relations

11 January 2022
Chatham House (London)
analysis By Yusuf Hassan, Fergus Kell

How is China's engagement with Africa changing?

In this episode of Africa Aware, Professor Tang Xiaoyang examines Beijing's vision of China-Africa relations and its approach to debt relief in the context of post-pandemic domestic economic adjustments. Then Fergus Kell outlines a new Chatham House project on infrastructure-linked debt sustainability in Africa and discusses the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Dakar, Senegal.

